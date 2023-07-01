First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Raised to $22.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 31.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

