First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FQVLF. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.21.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.0969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

