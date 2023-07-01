First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $185.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus increased their target price on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.12.

First Solar stock opened at $190.09 on Thursday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.55.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

