FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

FLT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $251.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $252.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.17.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

