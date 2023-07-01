Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Fortum Oyj Trading Up 7.9 %

FOJCY opened at $2.72 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0557 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

