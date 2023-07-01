FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,101,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 2,339,783 shares.The stock last traded at $9.12 and had previously closed at $7.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FREYR Battery by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,243,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after buying an additional 2,203,193 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $15,821,000. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $13,297,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in FREYR Battery by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after buying an additional 1,494,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $12,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.