FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 231,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $292.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

