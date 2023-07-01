FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

