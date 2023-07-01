FRMO (FRMO) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Free Report) is one of 1,191 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FRMO to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FRMO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRMO N/A N/A N/A FRMO Competitors 378.91% 7.65% 4.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FRMO and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FRMO N/A N/A 171.26 FRMO Competitors $199.70 million -$13.43 million 38.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FRMO’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FRMO. FRMO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of FRMO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FRMO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRMO 0 0 0 0 N/A FRMO Competitors 1030 4454 5790 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 87.70%. Given FRMO’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FRMO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FRMO competitors beat FRMO on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About FRMO

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

