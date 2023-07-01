FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $37.39.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 587.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 59,615 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

