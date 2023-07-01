FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 116,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 144.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 21.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

