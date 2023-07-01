FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,471 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 143.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.3% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

