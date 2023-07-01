FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issued By DA Davidson

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 182,971 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 719.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 146,426 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 80,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 336.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 57,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In related news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

