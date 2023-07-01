FY2023 Earnings Forecast for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

HTBI opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $49.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.95 million.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. James purchased 2,500 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $99,124. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

