FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $29.49 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.55 per share, for a total transaction of $183,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,768.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.55 per share, for a total transaction of $183,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,768.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,631 shares in the company, valued at $146,406. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 107,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

(Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.