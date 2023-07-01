FY2024 Earnings Estimate for First Commonwealth Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.95. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.