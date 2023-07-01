FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issued By DA Davidson

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

CVB Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

