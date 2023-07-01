FY2024 EPS Estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.18). The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MLTX opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.93.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at $188,319,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.