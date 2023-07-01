FY2024 EPS Estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.18). The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at $188,319,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
