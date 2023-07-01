General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

