General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $75.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Shares of GIS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. General Mills has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

