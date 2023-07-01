General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.