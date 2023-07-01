General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $82.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.