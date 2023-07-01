Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the May 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,433,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 736.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 612,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 339,586 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,623,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 242,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.68 million, a P/E ratio of 155.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.96 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on GILT. StockNews.com raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.