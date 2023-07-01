Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $98.52 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

