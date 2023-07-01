Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Down 65.5% in June

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNG. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance

Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $64.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

