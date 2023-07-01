Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ALTY stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

