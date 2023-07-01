GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.86.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GMS has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $52,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,772,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,270,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,718,070 shares of company stock valued at $115,836,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GMS by 3,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GMS by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in GMS by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 204,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

