Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Buys C$12,900.00 in Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Free Report) Director Roy Sebag acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

Shares of TSE XAU opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.18. Goldmoney Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.25 and a 52-week high of C$11.10. The stock has a market cap of C$125.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of -0.62.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$115.91 million during the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts predict that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

