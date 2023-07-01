GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 715,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $83,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.