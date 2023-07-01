GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,954 Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTMC. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 92,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.