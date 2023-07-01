GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $63,000 in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CEM opened at $34.69 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $626,329.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,366,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,778,854.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,642 in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

