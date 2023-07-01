GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HAL opened at $32.99 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

