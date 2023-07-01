Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $2.1262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,495,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

