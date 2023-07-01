Guggenheim Lowers BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $18.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $46.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

BTAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,651. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

