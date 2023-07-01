H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56-3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 47.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

