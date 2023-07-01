Handelsbanken Upgrades Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Outperform

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

