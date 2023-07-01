Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,067,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,977,000.

Get Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF alerts:

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:WINN opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.