Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

