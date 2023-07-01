Harmony Energy Income Trust’s (HEIT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.72) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Performance
HEIT stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.50 ($1.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.61.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Announces Dividend
Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile
Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
