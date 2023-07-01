HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) PT Raised to $19.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

HBT Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.88. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at HBT Financial

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 2,196 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,033.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,504 shares of company stock worth $132,239. 58.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

