Head to Head Analysis: ViaDerma (VDRM) versus Its Competitors

ViaDerma (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Free Report) is one of 216 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ViaDerma to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ViaDerma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ViaDerma alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ViaDerma N/A N/A 0.00 ViaDerma Competitors $759.99 million -$14.86 million 116.17

ViaDerma’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ViaDerma. ViaDerma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViaDerma 0 0 0 0 N/A ViaDerma Competitors 119 641 1489 15 2.62

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ViaDerma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 23.76%. Given ViaDerma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ViaDerma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of ViaDerma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ViaDerma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViaDerma N/A N/A N/A ViaDerma Competitors -53.39% -409.85% -9.52%

ViaDerma Company Profile

(Free Report)

ViaDerma, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company's lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries. It is also developing products in various fields of use, including topical antibiotics, toenail antifungal drugs, diabetic amputations, global acne, psoriasis, and eczema, as well as burns, anti-aging/wrinkle remover creams, medical cannabis, male-pattern baldness, skin cancer, erectile dysfunction, and pain management. The company was formerly known as Décor Products International, Inc. and changed its name to ViaDerma, Inc. in May 2014. ViaDerma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ViaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.