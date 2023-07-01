Head to Head Comparison: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) versus Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 1 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.37%. Assure has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 2,566.67%. Given Assure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assure is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

18.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Assure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Assure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $20.95 million 8.49 -$16.43 million ($0.74) -9.78 Assure $10.98 million 0.10 -$30.11 million N/A N/A

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than Assure.

Risk and Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -86.31% -47.54% -32.34% Assure -40.19% -231.42% -98.55%

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Assure on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreements with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

