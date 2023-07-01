Head-To-Head Comparison: Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (HNSBF) versus Its Competitors

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Free Report) is one of 394 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A -6.12 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors $134.28 million -$16.03 million -106.39

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hansa Biopharma AB (publ). Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors 633 1551 4470 49 2.59

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $189.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,478.85%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 99.54%. Given Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors -537.70% -79.68% -19.12%

Summary

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments with rare immunological conditions using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies. It is also developing Novel immunoglobulin cleaving enzymes for Repeat dosing (NiceR) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, transplantation, and oncology; and Enzyme based antibody Enhancement (EnzE), which is cancer immunotherapy. The company has a preclinical research collaboration agreement with argenx BV to evaluate the potential of combining imlifidase and efgartigimod to potentially be used in the acute and chronic setting of autoimmune diseases and transplantation. It also has a collaboration with Genethon to develop imlifidase as pre-treatment to gene therapy in Crigler-Najjar syndrome patients with anti-AAV antibodies. Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

