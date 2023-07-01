Head-To-Head Comparison: Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) versus Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ayr Wellness and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 2 4 0 2.67 Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,303.51%. Upexi has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.11%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Upexi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.8% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ayr Wellness has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.12 -$245.47 million ($6.26) -0.14 Upexi $44.58 million 0.91 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Upexi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -92.53% -11.84% -5.76% Upexi -4.11% 2.86% 1.49%

Summary

Upexi beats Ayr Wellness on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

