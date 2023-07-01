Head to Head Contrast: AGF Management (AGFMF) vs. Its Peers

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Free Report) is one of 1,195 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AGF Management to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AGF Management and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGF Management N/A N/A N/A AGF Management Competitors 374.88% 7.29% 4.82%

Dividends

AGF Management pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. AGF Management pays out 154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 701.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AGF Management is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGF Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 AGF Management Competitors 1053 4483 5804 82 2.43

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AGF Management and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

AGF Management presently has a consensus price target of $8.95, suggesting a potential upside of 51.44%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 87.72%. Given AGF Management’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AGF Management has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of AGF Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGF Management and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AGF Management N/A N/A 8.44 AGF Management Competitors $199.09 million -$13.59 million 37.99

AGF Management’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AGF Management. AGF Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AGF Management peers beat AGF Management on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, it invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis to make its investments. AGF Management Limited was founded in 1957 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

