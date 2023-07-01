Head-To-Head Contrast: Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) versus Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 4 5 0 2.56 Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 81.03%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Boxed.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $439.65 million 0.23 $3.72 million ($0.11) -23.00 Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge -0.94% -6.10% -2.25% Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75%

Risk & Volatility

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Boxed on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge



Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Boxed



Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

