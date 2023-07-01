Head to Head Contrast: MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) versus Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Autohome and MSP Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Autohome alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 0 3 2 0 2.40 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autohome currently has a consensus price target of $44.13, indicating a potential upside of 51.22%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Autohome has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Autohome and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 27.00% 8.77% 6.94% MSP Recovery N/A 1.83% 1.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autohome and MSP Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.01 billion 3.64 $281.97 million $2.20 13.26 MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Summary

Autohome beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome



Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About MSP Recovery



MSP Recovery, Inc. operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

