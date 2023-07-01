Head to Head Contrast: PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) vs. LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) and PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY – Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LSB Industries and PTT Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSB Industries 0 3 4 0 2.57 PTT Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

LSB Industries currently has a consensus price target of $13.86, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. Given LSB Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LSB Industries is more favorable than PTT Public.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

53.7% of LSB Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of LSB Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LSB Industries and PTT Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSB Industries $901.71 million 0.83 $230.35 million $2.22 4.44 PTT Public N/A N/A N/A $30.38 0.20

LSB Industries has higher revenue and earnings than PTT Public. PTT Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LSB Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LSB Industries and PTT Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSB Industries 21.22% 35.95% 13.41% PTT Public N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LSB Industries beats PTT Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSB Industries

(Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications. It also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, and blended and regular nitric acids for various applications, including semi-conductor and polyurethane intermediates; pulp and paper, alum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; power plant emissions abatement, water treatment, refrigerants, and metals processing; exhaust stream additive, and horticulture/greenhouse applications; and refrigeration. In addition, the company provides industrial grade ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and HDAN solutions for ammonium nitrate fuel oil and specialty emulsions for mining, surface mining, quarries, and construction applications. It sells its products through distributors, as well as directly to end customers in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean. The company serves to the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets. LSB Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About PTT Public

(Free Report)

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and New Business and Infrastructure Group. The company is involved in the exploration and production of petroleum; and natural gas procurement, pipeline transmission, distribution, and separation activities. In addition, it engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of coal; and marketing of petroleum products and lube oil through an operating system of procurement, storage, and distribution of products, as well as the retail business at service stations. Further, the company imports and exports petroleum and petrochemical products, as well as other related products; produces and distributes electricity, steam, and water for industrial purpose; and offers project management, human resource support, petroleum related technology, consultant management, technical consultant for electricity businesses, petrol station and convenience store management, factory maintenance and engineering, oil and gas, safety and environmental, and business services, as well as services for the storage and handling of liquid chemicals. Additionally, it invests in liquefied natural gas business; produces and distributes chilled water/constructs and installs electricity generating systems; develops electricity power production projects; develops, markets, and distributes polymers products, by products, and other polymers-related products; develops real estate properties; operates vocational schools; and manufactures and distributes biochemical products, paraxylene, and industrial coatings and additives, as well as engages in the transportation, warehouse, and bagging packing management of polyethylene. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

