Head to Head Review: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and ACRES Commercial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $631.20 million 16.63 $167.58 million $0.95 54.98 ACRES Commercial Realty $80.79 million 0.94 $10.62 million ($0.99) -8.94

Profitability

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 26.80% 2.76% 2.00% ACRES Commercial Realty 12.87% 7.40% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and ACRES Commercial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.37%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 364 properties with approximately 44.0 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

