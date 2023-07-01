Hedges Asset Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

